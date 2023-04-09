Former members of the Cooperative, Jovana Ljubisavljević and Bogdan Srejović are no longer hiding.

Source: Instagram/screenshot/bogdansrejovic/ljubisavljeviceva

The relationship between Jovana Ljubisavljević and Bogdan Srejović has been speculated for a long time, especially after the breakup of Misica and Stefan Karić, a former member of the Cooperative. The love between Jovana and Stefan flourished for two years, the girl moved into Stefan’s house and supported him during his second participation in the Cooperative. An engagement followed, and then a stormy breakup. In one show, Stefan admitted that the girl “suffocated and humiliated” him, that she found his messages with another girl, and soon stories appeared that Jovana was “chasing” her ex-boyfriend, wanting to reconcile with him.

It has been rumored for some time that Jovana has become close to Svetlana Cece Ražnatović’s ex-boyfriend. Bogdan Srejovićand the two have only now admitted that they love each other, otherwise they claimed that they were bound by friendship. Bogdan posted a photo on his Instagram story of how they were walking around the city holding Jovana’s hand, and judging by their wardrobe, they went out for a night out.

Although they are photographed from behind, it is clear that the girl next to Srejović is the former love of Stefan Karić. She confirmed this when she shared his post on her Instagram story. After it was revealed that they had lied to the public saying that they were friends and that they were really in a relationship, Karić also spoke out, who was the target of bad comments after breaking up with Jovan.

Source: Instagram/ljubisavleviceva/printscreen

“You don’t have to apologize to me… Your comments certainly didn’t touch me. Greetings from brother Karinj“, Stefan wrote.

Source: Instagram/steffan_kariic/screenshot

After leaving the Cooperative, Jovana became a presenter, and on one occasion she boasted on social media about an expensive Dior “purse”, the original price of which is around 3,500 dollars.

