Serbian basketball player Bogdan Bogdanova congratulated his former club on its great success, and played a match in the NBA.

Source: MN PRESS

Basketball players and fans of Partizan have been waiting for this moment for too long, but in the first season after returning to the Euroleague, the most trophy-winning coach in Europe, Željko Obradović, managed to lead the team into the Top 8 phase of the strongest club competition on the continent. The victory over Monaco (88:84) delighted the entire black and white audience, including a guy who had to play an NBA match a few hours later.

The appearance of Partizan in the 33rd round of the Euroleague was obviously followed by Bogdan Bogdanović, who announced himself on social networks immediately after the match. Although he also had to play the match of the penultimate round of the league part of the season, there was room to he also looks back on the victory of his former team, the team in whose jersey he gained valuable experience playing in the Euroleague. See the details of the match between Monaco and Partizan:

A few minutes after midnight, Bogdanović quoted the official account of the Euroleague on Twitter and showed with just one word what he thought about the great result made by Željko Obradović, Kevin Panter and the team. “Well done, Partizan“, with a white and black heart was enough for black and white fans to start calling, so that’s it Bogdan Bogdanović received several (un)serious offers to wear the jersey again beloved club. Check out that tweet:

By the way, Atlanta was defeated by Philadelphia after overtime, and Bogdanović spent a little more than 18 minutes on the field. He scored nine points (3/6 from the field), with two rebounds and an assist. Trey Young was the best individual of the match with 27 points scored, and it is interesting that Joel Embiid was not on the court, who is leading a great fight against Nikola Jokić for the MVP award.