Ide!

Source: Profimedia

As reported by American journalists Michael Scotto and Lorin Williams, after the arrival of Quin Snyder as coach of Atlanta, Bogdan Bogdanović decided to reject the new contract offered by the Hawks and become a free agent at the end of this season. He has an option to automatically extend his contract with his current team for one year and collect $18,000,000 next season, but he will decline it.

“Bogdan Bogdanović will probably be a free agent this summer. To do that, he will decline the $18,000,000 “player option”. What’s interesting is that Bogdan can get that kind of money elsewhere. Look at shooters like Davis Bertans , Joe Harris and Malik Beasley and their contracts,” Michael Scotto said.

Bogdanović started his NBA career in 2017 with the Sacramento Kings and played there for three seasons. He remained with the team until 2020 when he signed a four-year, $72,000,000 contract with Atlanta. In the previous three seasons, he was a very important screw in the team, but after the arrival of Dejonte Murray, it is clear that he is only the third option in the back rotation of this team.

It was mentioned for a long time that the LA Lakers wanted him in the team, the former NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks were punished for trying to bring him illegally, and the interest in Bogdanović is mainly shown by teams that are fighting for the title and need someone who could constantly he scores and makes shots. Until the end of this season, Bogdanović will definitely stay in Atlanta, where he averages 14.5 points this year.