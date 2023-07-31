Home » Bogoljub Marković’s statement after the title at the European Championship | Sports




Bogoljub Marković spoke to journalists after his great success in Nis.

Source: FIBA

Bogoljub Marković (18) was one of the leaders of Serbia on the way to the title of European champion. He gave an average of 14.1 points per match, with 7 rebounds, but in the finals it didn’t go his way, he scored only two points. He didn’t have rhythm in attack, but that’s why he did everything in defense to stop Aday Mara, Spain’s best player. He did put up 12 points, but he wasn’t nearly as dominant as he was during the tournament.

The Serbian basketball player was rewarded for all this with a place in the ideal five of the tournament together with the MVP of the championship, Nikola Topić. “I have no words for all this, this had to be experienced, I have never played in front of such an audience, it was unreal. As for the top five, if we hadn’t won, it wouldn’t have mattered. If I’m not going to lie now, it means with victory, but this medal is more important,” says Bogoljub.

In the first half, certain referee decisions annoyed the basketball players, the audience whistled at the referees, the “eagles” managed to overcome all that. “Je*iga, we didn’t expect that, that’s how it is in these games, with the pressure, the fight for the gold. Mentally, we endured it solidly, we succeeded and it’s great.”

The Spaniards were seen as favorites for the title. “The whole tournament is about favourites, they barely beat the Italians, we struggled with the Germans and the Israelis, on paper it doesn’t work in the finals. It’s not a small difference, but we gave everything and we deserved to win.”

02:12 Bogoljub Marković statement Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Marković had two points in the final (0/4 for two 0/3 for three), he did not manage to find a shot, but that’s why he did a great job defensively. “When you see that something can’t be done, you shouldn’t force it, my focus was on defense, to give the team, the coach rotated the players brilliantly, we won them by double digits. I tried to do everything in my power to keep Mara safe, to get into his ‘meat’, not to let him assist, I contributed, it may not be visible statistically, but I really gave everything to the team, the atmosphere“, concluded Marković.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:03 Boze pravde in Niš Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

Source: MONDO/Nemanja Stanojčić

