Home » Bojan Ljubišić left RK Borac: The club is not going in the right direction! | Sport
World

Bojan Ljubišić left RK Borac: The club is not going in the right direction! | Sport

by admin
Bojan Ljubišić left RK Borac: The club is not going in the right direction! | Sport

The famous goalkeeper of the Banja Luka club, Bojan Ljubišić, left the club where he spent more than 16 years.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

Big changes in the Borac handball club from Banjaluka continue.

After the departure of several players, then coach Mirko Mikić, who was replaced by Irfan Smajlagić in the meantime, one of the icons of the club left the Banja Luka red and blue team.

Bojan Ljubišić left RK Borac and will no longer perform the functions of sports director and goalkeeper coachit was confirmed to MONDU.

Popular Hans in a statement for our portal why he decided to leave his home club, whose jersey he wore on several occasions and where he spent a total of more than 16 years.

“I left Borac because I believe that the club is not going in the direction it should go! I have been dissatisfied for a long time. I wish Borac all the best in the future. I am proud of everything and one moment spent as a player and sports director and as a goalkeeper coach”Ljubišić pointed out.

See also  Weather forecast Monday June 12, 2023 | Weather forecast

You may also like

Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years for shooting...

The Importance of Niger: Understanding the Context of...

here are all the prohibitions in Palermo

Markus Madison goes to jail for punching an...

Udinese – Two days to go / Here...

Applause to the Regional Council from the Mayors...

Mexico and Canada Overtake China as Main Suppliers...

FROM TYPING TICKET TO DIRECTOR’S POSITION | Info

Udinese market – Pereyra refuses Besiktas / The...

the images of the column of smoke –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy