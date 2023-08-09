Bojan Ljubišić left RK Borac: The club is not going in the right direction! | Sport

The famous goalkeeper of the Banja Luka club, Bojan Ljubišić, left the club where he spent more than 16 years.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

Big changes in the Borac handball club from Banjaluka continue.

After the departure of several players, then coach Mirko Mikić, who was replaced by Irfan Smajlagić in the meantime, one of the icons of the club left the Banja Luka red and blue team.

Bojan Ljubišić left RK Borac and will no longer perform the functions of sports director and goalkeeper coachit was confirmed to MONDU.

Popular Hans in a statement for our portal why he decided to leave his home club, whose jersey he wore on several occasions and where he spent a total of more than 16 years.

“I left Borac because I believe that the club is not going in the direction it should go! I have been dissatisfied for a long time. I wish Borac all the best in the future. I am proud of everything and one moment spent as a player and sports director and as a goalkeeper coach”Ljubišić pointed out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

