Bojan Marović is getting married Fun

Bojan Marović decided to settle down and stand on the “crazy stone” with his new chosen one.

Source: Youtube/RTS Ordinacija – Official channel

After a long media break, he revealed that he is about to come back and continue where he left off, and now he shared good news with the audience – the singer plans to stop at the “crazy stone”. In the “Premier weekend special” show, he talked about his plans when it comes to his private life, and he delighted everyone when he revealed that he was one step away from marriage, and that he had found the woman of his life.

“I came from Podgorica to Belgrade to study, then I broke up with my girlfriend because of the distance… That carried me in my work. That was great for me,” said Bojan and added:

“Love has never changed, everything has been the same for centuries… All people fall in love and fall out of love and love and don’t love… I found a bride and we are close to the wedding, I finally tripped. It’s time for me, I really overdid it. Mother the counter is telling me now: ‘Don’t’,” the singer joked.



See description

BOJAN MAROVIĆ FOUND THE WOMAN OF HIS LIFE! The singer is ready to step on the “crazy stone” – “My mother tells me NOT to do it!”

Hide description

Source: Youtube/RTS Ordinacija – Official channel No. picture: 6 1 / 6 Source: Youtube/ RTS Ordinacija – Official Channel No. image: 6 2 / 6 Source: Kurir TV screenshotNo. image: 6 3 / 6 AD Source: MONDO/Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 6 4 / 6 Source: Mondo/ Stefan StojanovićNo. image: 6 5 / 6 Source: Instagram/bojanmarovicofficial/screenshotBr. image: 6 6 / 6 AD

BONUS VIDEO:

00:51 “THEY PICKED ME UP AND KEPT ME IN A TERRIBLE PLACE FOR 14 DAYS!” Bojan Marović spoke about the traumatic experience from the trip: IT WAS TERRIBLE Source: Kurir televsion

Source: Kurir televsion

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

