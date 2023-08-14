Bojana Stamenov about losing weight | Entertainment

Singer Bojana Stamenov conquered the audience with her angelic voice, but also with her strong will, with which she managed to lose 71 kilograms in just over a year.

Bojana Stamenov she never left anyone indifferent with her beautiful voice, and in addition, there was a big emphasis on her weight, which she always openly talked about. She carried out her transformation in a natural way, although she entered a program for people preparing for stomach reduction surgery. As she once said, only will and discipline helped her reach her goal.

“As our people would say, I realized that it had ‘brought the emperor to the bottom’. I was not well. Everything ‘went into the red’, the health situation reached a negative climax. I started with an endocrinological examination because I sugar at one point was 27.7. I had vision problems, mood swings were more and more frequent… It bothered me that I was smiling and positive only on stage and when the cameras turned on. When the lights went out, I wasn’t happy with myself and I realized that something had to change. I was sad, dissatisfied, unhappy. At one point, even aggressive in communication, with close people a bit ossious. That was a person I didn’t want to be, I simply didn’t recognize myself anymore,” the singer recalled in an interview with the eKlinika portal.

In her confession, she spoke openly about the fears she struggled with during the weight loss process – “I was afraid that even if I started some training in the gym, there wouldn’t be enough experts to work with me. I was afraid that there weren’t enough trained and educated people to adequately deal with my weight and specific situation, and I hesitated. I was also afraid of injuries: what if I fall, injure myself, then what about recovery, lying down again, gaining weight again, then in a circle… I realized that one of the biggest fears of overweight women is how to even enter the gym when you look like that how you look. Now I can say that it is pure nonsense and that the moment you decide and start the process, you should not care what anyone else thinks, except for those who really support you in this”.



“I almost didn’t even feel how the kilos were gone. There was sweat, it was tiring, but I was regular in training three times a week. At one point, I panicked: what if they call for surgery now, because I didn’t really want to have surgery then, I saw that I could do a lot like this. I began to doubt my basic desire to solve the problem through surgery. There were still many dilemmas, how and when I will return to singing, what about the new regime of life if I do have surgery… I felt that I have the necessary mental stability to continue like this, and how far I can go,” admitted Bojana and added:

“Sometimes I felt like I was floating. I walked normally, I walked. My wardrobe became big and I again took some things out of the closet that I couldn’t wear for years. I stand in front of the mirror and say: ‘hey, this is totally okay.’ I learned to love my body again, to love myself again. The support of friends was incredibly important. I didn’t react to the comments of relatives and some other people from the close environment, but I didn’t allow meddling, questions and sub-questions either. Simply, I had my course and nothing from it could move me. I finally felt good, I felt that I could do it,” said the singer, who lost 71 kilograms.



