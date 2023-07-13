BoJo is dad again: the former prime minister has (at least) 8 children

Heavenly bow in the home of Boris and Carrie Johnson. As the mother recounts on Instagram today, Frank Alfred Odysseus was born on 5 July at 9.15, the third child for the couple and the eighth for the former British prime minister. The post is dedicated to “a week of Frankie’s life” and makes fun of the little guy’s names: “Can you guess what name my husband chose?!”, with a laughing face. “Welcome to the world,” Carrie writes, confiding that “seeing my two older ones embrace their new brother with so much joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing.”

The text is accompanied by a very sweet shot that captures the loving and protective gaze of Carrie, 35, on the bed with the baby in her arms dressed in white – like her – wrapped in a wool blanket. For BoJo it is the first child since he was forced to leave office as prime minister in June 2022, and the third with Carrie, after Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, born on April 29, 2020, in the first months of the Covid-19 crisis and shortly after the then prime minister risked his life after contracting the virus, and Romy Iris Charlotte, born on December 9, 2021. In reality, the seemingly trivial question – «Mr Johnson, how many children do you have? – has always irritated the former tenant of Downing Street n 10, with a rather turbulent private life. He frequently refused to answer this simple question, at least until September 2021, when he decided to do so for the first time in an interview with the US broadcaster NBC, publicly confirming the number of children he had had up to then, making headlines .

Who are the other children of whom it is known

With his second wife, Marina Wheeler, Boris Johnson had become a father four times. The younger son is called Theodore Apollo, born in 1999, of whom the British media wrote in 2020 that “he would be popular, like his father, even if less sociable” and more recently that he worked in Morito, a Spanish restaurant in the east of London. The third daughter of the Wheeler-Johnson couple is Cassia Peaches, born in 1997, a writer after a course of study at Highgate School in London and at Trinity College in Dublin. The second son is Milo Arthur, born in 1995, immortalized in a well-known shot with his father on July 9, 2018, when he resigned as foreign minister; it is known that he studied at Westminster School and at the London School of Oriental and African Studies. BoJo’s eldest daughter is Lara Lettice, 30, who according to many media is “the daughter with the highest profile”, a journalist specializing in art and fashion, officially engaged to a German artistic director, Patrick Muller, since last January. Finally, in an extramarital affair during his marriage to Marina Wheeler, Johnson had a daughter in 2009 with lover Helen Macintyre, an art consultant, named Stephanie. BoJo initially denied paternity of her and even filed for an injunction in 2013 to prevent the existence of this daughter from being discovered during a legal battle. The Court of Appeal then ruled that people had a right to know that Johnson had fathered a daughter during the adulterous affair while he was Mayor of London. The confusion also arose from the proceeding in which it was speculated that Johnson could have had two children as a result of the same relationship, but the information was never confirmed. The sentence read: “What was relevant was that the father’s infidelities had led to the conception of children on two occasions.” The former Tory prime minister, on the other hand, did not have children from his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, with whom he was married from 1987 to 1993.