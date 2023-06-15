Bola puts Godwin Emefiele under arrest ~ dohouatt

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele (Photo by next24online/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A presidency that is starting off with a bang in Nigeria. Bola puts Godwin Emefiele under arrest. Indeed, it is a big risk that he takes there in a country plagued by corruption. Let’s hope he doesn’t alienate a whole class of corrupt super-rich. And that this arrest of Emefiele by Bola Tinubu will help calm the social climate.

Last Friday, the new Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, put a big kick in the anthill of the country’s finance. In effect, he put the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, under arrest. So he replaced him with Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who should take over as interim. Isn’t that what is called a poisoned gift? In a context of financial crisis and after the President, hardly invested, note the end of fuel subsidiesthe new governor will have a lot to do to avoid inflation.

Nigeria is an economic giant that makes almost twice the size of France. And, amazing no! In addition to that its population approaches 220 million inhabitants. Curiously, the leading oil exporter is still languishing under the weight of international debt. To be honest, the country is doing more than badly since the covid. Indeed, in January 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria was embroiled in a financial scandal. Illegal loans in the amount of 53 billion dollars given here and there. And, this is what would be the cause of the fall of the naira, the currency of the country.

Nigeria, a country plagued by corruption

Nigeria is a country whose the economy is undermined by many ills. Yes, it sounds a bit stupid to say that. The rich are happy. And the less wealthy unhappy. Everyone moves in their lane. Indeed, thanks to the massive corruption – if here we can equate it with grace – everyone seems to benefit from it. Despite its enormous wealth, Nigeria still lags behind like a doped turtle. One of the country’s great riches is Niger’s oil, which only benefits large foreign multinationals such as Shell and Total, ExxonMobil. And to the military.

Bola puts Godwin Emefiele under arrest

Last Friday, by order of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank, was suspended. From then on, the Department of State Services (DSS) arrested him. This former Harvard graduate was responsible, for a long time, for courses in finance and insurance in two Nigerian universities. He also took Negotiation, Service Excellence, Critical Thinking, Change Management and Strategy courses at Wharton Business School.

The reasons for this arrest

It seems that the suspension and the arrest of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria would be consecutive to colossal unjustified financial transactions. A few days ago, shortly before the investiture of Bola Tinubu, Mr. Godwin Emefiele would have lent a large fortune to high personalities through rather roundabout ways. The equivalent of one billion dollars to Afrexim Bank on April 24, 2023. Indeed, according to the Net Afrique newspaper« $750 million was quickly transferred to Aliko Dangote’s accounts in Dubai using a “Form A”. »

