Bolivia: away to the forest to make room for agribusiness

The phenomenon of deforestation to create agricultural land suitable for agri-food production, in particular soy, is increasing at a worrying rate. With a forest loss rate of 32% from 2021 to 2022 – almost 80 thousand hectares – the country is sacrificing green area to make room for a rapidly expanding sector

In Bolivia, forest fires have now become a recurring phenomenon. The cause? Deforestation linked to the expansion of the agri-food business. A situation that remained unnoticed for years until the country blocked the commitment to end deforestation by 2030, the theme of the Amazon summit held in Belém, Brazil, last August. The summit – established in 1995 by the South American countries that share the Amazon basin (Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela) to stop deforestation – is the first in 14 years and an official told the Financial Times : «We tried to include some deforestation objectives, but Bolivia explicitly asked to delete them».

Deforestation is currently increasing in the Bolivian Amazon, which represents about 8.4% of South America’s largest biome. In Brazil – where around 60% of the forest is present – ​​the trend is more positive. Tree felling fell by 42.5% in the first seven months of Lula’s government, after four years in which destruction increased exponentially under Bolsonaro’s leadership.

«Today, denying the climate crisis is just nonsense – declared Lula – but valuing the forest does not just mean preventing the felling of trees; it means offering dignity to the almost 50 million people who live in the Amazon.”

In fact, deforestation brings with it numerous consequences such as sudden climate changes and severe drought that threaten indigenous populations. Plants and trees absorb up to a third of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere every year, provide food and shelter for much of life on Earth, and have a major influence on precipitation patterns, water and soil quality and on flood prevention, without considering that millions of people directly depend on forests as a place of life and livelihood.

In 2022, for the third consecutive year, the Global Forest Watch he placed the Bolivia ranked third in the world for loss of primary forests, behind Brazil and the Democratic Republic of Congo with a loss rate of 32% from 2021 to 2022. Relative to population, Bolivia’s deforestation is four times that of Brazil. The total global loss of tropical primary forest in 2022 was of 4.1 million hectaresthe equivalent of loss of 11 football fields per minute and it produced 2.7 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions, corresponding to India’s annual fossil fuel emissions.

The phenomenon is mainly concentrated in Santa Cruz, the most economically dynamic Bolivian region, where the greatest production of soy, beef, sugar cane, corn and sorghum takes place. And it is precisely the cultivation of soy that is the main factor in deforestation. In fact, in 2022, soybeans and soybeans were the country’s third-largest export, with revenues exceeding $2 billion.

A study conducted by Route highlighted that Bolivian soy production is linked to exceptionally high levels of deforestation compared to neighboring countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. Trase data shows that soybean production in 2020 was linked to 77,090 hectares of deforestation and native ecosystem conversion, increasing to 105,600 hectares in 2021. Total soybean acreage also increased from 778,600 hectares in 2020 to 1.088 million of hectares in 2021.

Anapo, the industrial organization of Bolivia’s soybean farmers, denies that the sector is responsible for deforestation, but Stasiek Czaplicki – an environmental economist who contributed to the Trase report – instead argues that «the soy business is not really a soybean business. It’s a land deal.” In Bolivia, in fact, it is cheaper to purchase forest land and transform it into agricultural land rather than investing in existing agricultural land to improve its productivity and longevity. Land is still cheap – much cheaper than in neighboring countries – but its value continually increases as the country becomes more integrated into regional and international markets. Furthermore, it costs relatively little to deforest because the Bolivian state heavily subsidizes fuel – and deforestation of land can double or triple its value.

The expansion of the agricultural frontier has been a rare point of agreement between the central government of La Paz, led by the Movimiento al Socialismo (Mas) almost continuously since 2006, and theelite economy of Santa Cruz. In addition to building infrastructure and keeping taxes low on agricultural goods and machinery, the government has increased the amount of land that can be legally cleared and retroactively condoned illegal deforestation. Even illegal deforestation is rarely sanctioned and when it is, the fines are ridiculous: 20 cents per hectare, compared to the hundreds of dollars per hectare applied by neighboring countries. And Mas still has big plans for the sector: producing palm oil in Bolivia, increasing beef exports to China and building biodiesel refineries that would use Bolivian products, which would be a boon to local agribusiness. But this is not simply a pactelectand: There is broad support across Santa Cruz for expanding the agricultural frontier.

All this can be seen at ExpoCruz, the region’s annual business fair where the region’s economic growth and identity are presented as synonymous with agribusiness. The whole city comes to celebrate and this, says Czaplicki, is part of a search for regional identity: «Turn on the radio, open a newspaper and you won’t find any dissenting voices. It’s almost politically incorrect to question it.”

None of the local or national political parties are against the expansion of the agricultural frontier and there is not yet any form of popular resistance that could change the situation. Meanwhile, outside the fair, the consequences are being felt in the form of drought and degraded soil, displaced communities and increasingly frequent and intense forest fires, which not only endanger the forest and the local population, but take away oxygen from the the entire planet.