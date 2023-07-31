Home » Bolivian Police Launch Intense Operations to Arrest Alleged Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Suspected of Murder of Paraguayan Prosecutor
Bolivian Police Launch Intense Operations to Arrest Alleged Uruguayan Drug Trafficker Suspected of Murder of Paraguayan Prosecutor

Title: Bolivian Police Conduct Intense Operations to Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker and Murder Suspect

Subtitle: Bolivian authorities continue their pursuit of Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera, linked to both drug trafficking and the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci.

Bolivian police engaged in a vigorous operation on Sunday in their ongoing efforts to apprehend alleged Uruguayan drug trafficker Sebastián Enrique Marset Cabrera. Authorities suspect Marset to be the mastermind behind the assassination of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, which took place last year in Colombia. The Interior Minister, Eduardo Del Castillo, stated during a press conference on Sunday that Marset’s accomplices had briefly abducted a Bolivian police officer during a raid, allowing the suspect to escape.

According to Del Castillo, Marset is a highly sought-after drug trafficker with multiple false identities and nationalities. The fugitive, who is accompanied by his wife Yanina García Troche and their three children, remains within Bolivian territory. In response, the Bolivian police have mobilized a significant force consisting of 2,250 agents and 144 vehicles. So far, they have detained 12 individuals connected to Marset’s inner circle in the city of Santa Cruz, the largest city in Bolivia.

Del Castillo expressed confidence that Marset, one of the most prominent drug traffickers in South America, will be apprehended in the coming hours. The fugitive is wanted not only in Bolivia but also in Paraguay, Uruguay, and Brazil. At 31 years old, Marset is identified as the leader of the First Uruguayan Cartel (PCU) and maintains strong ties to Paraguay, where he previously resided. Both his home country and Paraguay consider him a fugitive from justice.

Marset stands accused of orchestrating the cocaine trade to Europe. Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci was actively investigating Marset’s criminal organization when he was tragically murdered during his honeymoon in Colombia in May of last year.

The Bolivian authorities are determined to bring Marset to justice, given the magnitude of his alleged crimes. Efforts to apprehend the suspect have seen the mobilization of a significant police force and the detention of individuals associated with his inner circle. The international community remains vigilant as Marset’s capture would significantly impact drug trafficking operations in South America.

