In the last 5 games, Bologna has brought home 2 wins, 1 defeat and 2 draws. Thiago Motta and his boys regret the points left by the wayside but the classification smiles at the Emilians.

At the moment, the Bolognese are tenth, 8 points behind Gasperini’s lame Atalanta. The European target continues to remain possible to achieve. It won’t be easy but it’s not impossible either. Taking a seat on the Bologna bench on 12 September 2023, Thiago Motta he has shown that he has clear ideas. His team plays good football and after the salvation achieved with Spezia last season, it has now been a few days since there is a sensational rumor about what could be his future.