In recent days the name of Thiago Motta has been at the center of market talk. Let me be clear, at the moment there is absolutely nothing. Bologna places maximum trust in him.

The Bolognese coach has also been compared to serpent Nerazzurri should Simone Inzaghi be sacked prematurely. At the moment, however, these are only rumors and indiscretions. Bologna are playing an excellent championship and are only 8 points away from Gasperini’s Atalanta which occupies sixth place in the standings. Regardless of how the Emilian club ends the championship, in the summer the offensive department will be restored.