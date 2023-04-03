Arnautovic he missed the last match against Udinese due to an injury but Bologna didn’t hesitate and finished the match with a 3-0 round win. AND attention to the latest market news .

The victory was essential for the Bolognese to continue believing in a possible qualification for the next Conference League. However, Atalanta continues to win and the points that separate the Emilians from sixth place are still 8. The fact that the rossoblùs have won 3-0 without their strikerhowever, has led the management to think about the next transfer market moves.