President Known is in Bologna and the feeling is that from one moment to the next Thiago Motta will sign the contract extension until at least 2025.

The championship isn’t over yet but we need to turn off all market rumors that surround the rossoblù coach who has been approached for days even at the serpent nerazzurri and the very rich PSG. Lately we only hear about who could take the place of Arnautovic and one wonders what will I become of Ferguson e you Orsolini. But it must be done Attention also, and above all, to contracts expiring at the end of the season!