Thiago Motta he had studied the match down to the smallest detail and showed up in Bergamo with very clear ideas. There was no match and now even the reigning Italian champions are warned. Everything is ready for the next match which will take place on Saturday 15th April at 15:00. The rossoblùs have no intention of stopping and the fact that they are experiencing this splendid moment without their center forward is causing discussion… And this is exactly where we wanted to get. Exchange in sight?