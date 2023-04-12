In Bologna they never had the clearest ideas. There are 9 games to go and there are still 27 points available. Thiago Motta must reach sixth place if you want carte blanche.

The renewal of the rossoblù coach will be discussed shortly but not now. Bologna is focused on a single goal. The fans believe it and the Italian-Brazilian coach doesn’t want distractions. There are those who are superstitious and are afraid to even say it aloud and then there are those who, on the other hand, have already begun to ask themselves some questions about the future. What will happen this summer? The news runs and the rumors are even faster. It seems that Saputo has a plan.