While the championship runs its course and the Bolognese try to do everything possible to reach Atalanta who, at the moment, occupy the sixth place valid for qualification for the next Conference League. there are rumors that Sartori has a plan for the transfer market. All the clues lead to Holland, or rather, to Milan. Let’s clarify and proceed step by step. Gaetano Oristanio is 20 years old, is owned by serpent nerazzurri and was loaned to the Netherlands at Volendam. At the end of the season he will return to Italy and it seems that Bologna is keeping him under very close monitoring. It’s a pure attacking midfielder who, if necessary, can be deployed both as a central striker and as a left winger. In his 19 Eredivise appearances he racked up 1370 minutes of play in which he scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist to his teammates. In short, Sartori is making his considerations. But he doesn’t end there.