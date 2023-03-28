Home World Bologna transfer market / Sartori dreams of a coup: he wants it at all costs!
World

Bologna transfer market / Sartori dreams of a coup: he wants it at all costs!

by admin
Bologna transfer market / Sartori dreams of a coup: he wants it at all costs!

The head of the rossoblù technical area has identified what could be the first shot in Bologna’s entry for 2024

Il Bologna is ready to take the field in view of the next match against Udinese. The Friulians have big problems in defense and the rossoblùs in attack but Thiago Motta seems to have everything under control.

While the championship runs its course and the Bolognese try to do everything possible to reach Atalanta who, at the moment, occupy the sixth place valid for qualification for the next Conference League. there are rumors that Sartori has a plan for the transfer market. All the clues lead to Holland, or rather, to Milan. Let’s clarify and proceed step by step. Gaetano Oristanio is 20 years old, is owned by serpent nerazzurri and was loaned to the Netherlands at Volendam. At the end of the season he will return to Italy and it seems that Bologna is keeping him under very close monitoring. It’s a pure attacking midfielder who, if necessary, can be deployed both as a central striker and as a left winger. In his 19 Eredivise appearances he racked up 1370 minutes of play in which he scored 1 goal and provided 1 assist to his teammates. In short, Sartori is making his considerations. But he doesn’t end there.

March 28 – 2:30 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Transfer market, sensational blow for Giulini's Cagliari! If it was true…

You may also like

Adam Schiff says Israel was on worse path...

The white woman and the hermit. – Japan...

Israel, protests against Netanyahu continue

Carlo D’Attanasio detained in Papua New Guinea, the...

Jovana Jeremić in a swimsuit, comments on Twitter...

Russia draws a plan for peace in Ukraine:...

Tensions in Paris over pension reform, fire set...

Dragan Kojić Keba favorite song | Fun

The Council of the European Union approved the...

Dear bills, there is the government decree law,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy