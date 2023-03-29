Home World Bologna transfer market / Sensational decision for the 2024 bench
World

Bologna transfer market / Sensational decision for the 2024 bench

by admin
Bologna transfer market / Sensational decision for the 2024 bench

Between one suggestion and another, the name of Andrea Pirlo surprisingly reappears. Let’s not waste any more time and move on to the details: the analysis!

Bologna is playing an excellent championship but Thiago Motta he can’t do anything but regret the points left by the wayside in the last two matches against the biancocelesti and the campania.

The Conference League goal hasn’t faded yet. It won’t be easy to achieve but it’s not impossible either. In Bologna they know it and the next match against Udinese could be of fundamental importance in view of the run-up to sixth place. In the meantime, Thiago Motta’s good work did not go unnoticed. According to the latest market rumors, the name of Andrea Pirlo he would have been compared to that of the Bolognese if the current rossoblù coach had to pack his bags in the next transfer market session. In short, just talk at the moment but beware of the “Master”. The former coach of Old lady black and white currently occupies ninth place in the standings in Turkey with his Karagümrük. But it doesn’t end there.

March 29, 2023 (change March 29, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

See also  Sarajevo, the daily average of deaths from Covid is higher than the number of killed during the Serbian siege

You may also like

Elon Musk and 1,000 other Silicon Valley leaders:...

The latest battle situation: The new offensive failed....

Russia, a girl removed from her family for...

Sinner-Ruusuvuori at ATP Miami, the live score of...

Ukraine, the battle of the Lavra: the Orthodox...

We premiered “One more night (live)” by Xerrich

Vietnam War 50: Another look at 7 reasons...

German police seized 1.2 tons of cocaine Info

Glass balls on the moon contain water, scientists...

From Iginio Massari to Nicola Fiasconaro, the rediscovery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy