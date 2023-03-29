The Conference League goal hasn’t faded yet. It won’t be easy to achieve but it’s not impossible either. In Bologna they know it and the next match against Udinese could be of fundamental importance in view of the run-up to sixth place. In the meantime, Thiago Motta’s good work did not go unnoticed. According to the latest market rumors, the name of Andrea Pirlo he would have been compared to that of the Bolognese if the current rossoblù coach had to pack his bags in the next transfer market session. In short, just talk at the moment but beware of the “Master”. The former coach of Old lady black and white currently occupies ninth place in the standings in Turkey with his Karagümrük. But it doesn’t end there.