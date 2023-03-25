It’s been a few days now that we’ve been hearing about the “Orsolini case” . At the moment there is absolutely nothing. Justice will take its course. The fans of Bologna right now, have other concerns.

Bologna are playing in a championship that to define as fair would be an understatement. In the last two games, against Salernitana and the biancocelesti, there is regret for not having brought home a few more points. The European goal is difficult to achieve but it is not impossible. But let’s not waste any more time and get straight to the point.