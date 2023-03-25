10
It’s been a few days now that we’ve been hearing about the “Orsolini case”. At the moment there is absolutely nothing. Justice will take its course. The fans of Bolognaright now, have other concerns.
Bologna are playing in a championship that to define as fair would be an understatement. In the last two games, against Salernitana and the biancocelesti, there is regret for not having brought home a few more points. The European goal is difficult to achieve but it is not impossible. But let’s not waste any more time and get straight to the point.
