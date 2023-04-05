After the round 3-0 trimmed against Udinese, the Bologna by Thiago Motta is preparing to take the field against the dangerous Atalanta by Gasperini.

The Emilian club continues to fight for the sixth place valid for qualification for the next Conference League. Mathematics has not yet extinguished the hopes of the rossoblùs but, in the meantime, there is a rumor that Saputo, Sartori and Di Vaio are preparing a revolution which will completely change the face of the Bolognese rose.