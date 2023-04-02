Today we took to the field for one of the most important matches of the whole season, but unfortunately the outcome was not what we had hoped for. A Udinese remodeled by the many absences immediately suffered the high-speed departure of the Bolognese. From the first minute, Thiago Motta’s team put the Bianconeri in crisis, thanks to high pressure and the insertions of the midfielder. Let’s not waste any more time let’s start with the comment of the day.

Bologna starts very strong with the goal from sidereal distance by Stephen Posch after just two minutes. Incredible trajectory thrown by the rossoblù full-back who pins Silvestri for 1-0. A few minutes go by and it’s the middle of the night for the black and whites: the high ball is reconquered by Moro who fakes the shot and then starts a shot from the edge of the post that surprises Silvestri again. The black and white response comes in ’21 with a header by Seagull saved on the line by Posch, who replaces Bardi and foils the goal that would have shortened the distances. Another Friulian call at the end of the first half: flicker of Beto who escapes Locumì’s marking and starts a right-footed shot that grazes the top corner. Let’s not waste time and let’s move on to the second fraction <<