The Slovenian defender had his say on this championship match between the Rossoblù and the Bianconeri. A disappointing game under all points

The central defender Jaka Bijol had his say at the end of yesterday afternoon’s match between Bologna and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. A match that started very badly and continued even worse. The third goal conceded in the fiftieth minute virtually closed the game and also on the field, given that from that moment the black and whites were never able to get up again. One of the coach’s most important players thought about it and also took stock in view of the next matches of this tournament. Let’s not waste any more time and go immediately to read the declarations of the Slovenian Bijol.

“AND difficult to overturn a game when you take two goals with two shots from outside the area. After the second goal we played well, we had many chances to score without succeeding”. The former CSKA from Moscow was keen to first make a point on the team’s performance which effectively found itself down by two goals after just over ten At that point it becomes difficult to come back, even if everyone must be reminded that the second goal comes from an error by the Bianconeri in the build-up which leads Moro to be only twenty meters from goal. The interview does not end hereJaka took stock also in view of the next match.

Head to Bologna — "Many players were missing today, strong players, but we had to do better. We are all already thinking only about the next match against Monza". Bijol is clear and certainly that of the absentees is a good excuse, given that the numbers themselves prove them right. We remind you that with the 3 starting central defenders, the average goals conceded per match is less than 1.

