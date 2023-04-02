The midfielder had his say in view of the championship match between Udinese and Bologna which will start in a few minutes

Slovenian midfielder Password Lovric he had his say before the match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Thiago Motta’s Bologna. There is talk of a challenge that is not simple and that will see two teams face off who want to be protagonists in the immediate future. European qualification is distant, but not unattainable and for this reason only one result counts today: victory. To be able to bring home the three points, everyone will need a perfect match, also given the numerous absences. Let’s not waste any more time and go read on the statements of the former Lugano player minutes before the kick-off.

“I am comfortable in this role, in Switzerland I had the opportunity to play point guard. As always, I will give my best and we will try to win this race”. Sandi expressed his confidence in view of the kick-off. It is absolutely not a problem for him to have to adapt, especially in a context like this and indeed he is ready to go down on the pitch and make the difference from all points of view.He didn’t just talk about the position he will have to fill this afternoon, but also about the standings and above all the many expectations reserved for this match.

We don’t look at the standings — “This is Mr. Sottil’s ideal formation to start the match. We are all ready to give 100% on the pitch. We don’t look at the table, but we know very well that today we just want to win“. These are the statements shortly before the kick-off of the match between Udinese and Bologna. Don’t miss the latest on all the decisions made by coach Andrea Sottil. There are several surprises just a few minutes before the kick-off. Here are the official formations and the choices of Thiago Motta as well as the coach mentioned above. Isaac Success raises the white flag << See also China against NATO: "Are we a threat? An exaggerated theory"

April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 12:13 am)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

