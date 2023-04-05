Home World Bologna-Udinese / Magpie’s opinion on Sunday’s debacle | VIDEO
A match that must be forgotten as soon as possible this Sunday played by Udinese against Bologna. Here is the opinion of the Gazette

Udinese must surrender under the incessant blows of Bologna during the match on the last Sunday of the championship (played). A match never in discussion with the rossoblùs who in the fifteenth minute are already ahead by two goals to zero. A match that must surely be forgotten as soon as possible to face a good season finale. Here, in conclusion, is the opinion of the Gazzetta on this match

