Director Marino took stock in view of the next championship match. Here are his words in the pre-match to Dazn’s microphones

This Sunday is one of the most important matches of the Juventus season. After the technician’s outburst Andrea Subtil against Spezia, three consecutive useful results arrived, made up of a draw and two victories. One of the most decisive figures of this team said about him in the pre-match, we are talking about the director of the technical area Pier Paolo Marino. Don’t miss his statements in view of the match against Bologna, direct competitor for a place in the Conference League.

“Today we are sending proactive training into the field. In place of Walace there will be Lovric, which is not the first time he has played as a director and then we have the quality of Samardzic e Pereyra, a quality and well-balanced midfield”. Marino then concludes: “We now look game by game to win. We must not settle for the slightest result”.

L’affare Marvin Zeegelaar — “Becao’s absence? I’m not superstitious, let’s hope this negative series stops. We are not in Bologna to look for alibis, we are convinced that within the squad we will find the right solution for these absences. Right occasion for Thauvin. After a period of physical reconditioning, it is now physically ready and will be able to demonstrate its undisputed value”. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the choices of Sottil and Thiago Motta. Different surprises on the playing field << See also Because the Nobel Prize went to Maria Ressa, the Filipino journalist who has become an icon of resistance for democracy

April 2, 2023 (change April 2, 2023 | 12:18 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

