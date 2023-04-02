The rossoblù coach spoke at the end of the match that took place this afternoon at Dall’Ara. Here are his words

Thiago Motta spoke to the microphones of Sky at the end of the match won 3-0 against Udinese. Here are his words on his great performance, which brought home a key victory Conference League.

Was it the best game of your management at Bologna?

“It was a good game. I don’t think the best. The first half we suffered. We knew that Udinese are an equipped team, even if the two goals at the start allowed us to play with more serenity. We could have made better use of some situations. In the second half, on the other hand, I think we did very well by taking the lead race control“.

You have been very cynical, with 3 goals in 4 shots on target:

“I totally agree on this. We must always be like this, because we have the qualities to score goals against everyone. We must exploit situations to our advantage. About Barrow? Musa is a player of the highest level and today he proved it. Great players are considered such because they have great continuity. They are capable of maintaining high standards and raising the bar when needed. Musa has this possibility and must work to enter the field at the highest level.”

The words of Thiago Motta — Are you better off without spikes?

“I don’t think so. I get on well with those who They are fine. They all have the opportunity to prove it. Today he played Samson because he deserved it, but I’m waiting for the others too. I’m here to field players who give more yield to the team and help the club a win matches. I like a team that knows how to play football and that goes forward. We faced the difficulties with positivity. A fair winteam”.

“It has been our philosophy since day one. They are important guys for the team, because they deserved itor. When they are not playing, they raise the level of young people. They give great value to the group. Today they played less, but even when they enter the game they give great energy. I feel sorry for them, but they will certainly have more space in the future.”

