The Juventus team is preparing for the next championship match. Here are the words of the opposing coach Thiago Motta on tomorrow’s match

The team coached by Andrea Subtil prepares for the next championship match. The Friulians, after the victories against the Tuscans and the Rossoneri, want to give continuity by also winning in Bologna. Sunday lunch’s opponent is one of the most difficult of the moment, among other things fighting for the same positions as the black and whites. Just in the last few hours, the coach of the Bolognese team said about him about the match. Don’t miss them all the words of Thiago Motta in view of the next level match. These are the words of Thiago Mottacoach of Bologna, at the press conference in view of the match of From the Ara against theUdinese:

How did your first 200 days on the rossoblù bench go?

“Intense, beautiful and facing every moment in the best way we can. I think little about the future, the team is fine, I’m happy. I’m never satisfied, from the beginning until today we’ve done good things and things to improve, we’ll try to be better tomorrow than yesterday. This is our philosophy“.

Injury point:

“Dominguez he did everything he had to do to get back on track, even more. He can help the team. Arnautovic and Cambiaso are recovering, we hope to have them back as soon as possible”.

On the many absences — Sansone will start in attack? See also Texas Court of Appeals authorizes law banning abortion after 6 weeks

“We also have Barrow e Zirkzee, but yes, it’s an idea but we’ll see based on the opponents and we’ll try to make the best possible choice. We prepare the game expecting the best Udinese possible. I see him more in the central area, he moves well, he has the right timing in making the markers in depth and against his teammates. I see him better on the pitch than outside, but he can do both because he always plays at his best. he has made a good comeback from his injury“.

An analysis of tomorrow’s delicate match?

“The Friulians play very well, serving the forwards directly, they’re used to second balls with midfielders and fifths who come in to build up and close off the ball. We know this team, if they change something we will be ready to bring the game to our side. The first leg was very difficult, especially the first 25′, we also had fortuna. Had they scored the second goal, it would have been difficult to turn the game around. Then we finished the race as we wanted, having turned the inertia to our side. We will face an important team that knows what they want, with players very physical and of great quality. We will deal with them as best we can.”

March 31 – 16:13

