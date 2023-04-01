Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Both teams want to win and here are the 22 who will battle it out on the pitch

Udinese he absolutely wants to continue the positive streak that began against Atalanta and which has led to seven points in the last three meetings. Andrea Sottil’s team seems to have returned to good levels, very close to those seen at the beginning of the season. At the moment it is not easy to approach the next match as between disqualified and an opposing team in excellent shape, victory seems to be a real feat. Thiago Motta’s Bologna are experiencing a particularly interesting period of form, given that in the last period they have put almost all the big names in our league in difficulty. Let’s not waste any more time and think about the latest in view of the next meeting. Here you are probable lineups of Udinese and Bologna.

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Stefan Posch, Adam Soumaoro, John Lucumi, Giorgios Kyriakopoulos; Jerdy Schouten, Nico Dominguez; Riccardo Orsolini, Lewis Ferguson, Robert Soriano; Nicola Samsone. Mister: Thiago Motta

Udinese (3-5-2): Framework Silvestri; Kingsley Open, Jaka Bijol, Adam Masina; Festy Ebosele, Sandi Lovric, Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie; Isaac Success, Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

The ballots — There are many doubts on both sides, let’s go and reel off all the day’s ballots. Let’s start with the black and whites who, given the emergency in defense, are overwhelmed by unusual choices. In median seems to be favored Tolgay Arslan with Lazar Samardzic who could start from the bench to give more space to a balanced team in all positions. In defense, however, there should be the return from the first minute of Adam Masina who has recovered from the injury to his adductors that kept him out for some time. In Bologna, on the other hand, space for Sansone who gave the Bianconeri a lot of headaches in the first leg. Musa Barrrow and Zirkzee will be ready during the race. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the market. New offer for Portuguese Beto << See also The secret documents on Diana's funeral have been published: it was the archpriest of Westminster who wanted Elton John

