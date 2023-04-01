Here are Andrea Sottil’s statements ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s match against Thiago Motta’s Bologna. The meeting point

The national break is finally over and we’re back to talking about the championship. Udinese will face Thiago Motta’s Bologna tomorrow afternoon. A team that also according to the coach is difficult to face and above all with few weak points. We expect a match fought by both sides, given that both coaches will want to surprise and above all to bring home three fundamental points. Let’s not waste any more time and get started right away the coach’s press conference of Udinese Andrea Sottil. Here are his words in honor of the next opponent.

“Bologna is a grumpy, quality team. We have to play a very smart match tactically and tidily”. The coach has great respect for a club that is doing very well within our championship. The coach also confirmed that he expects a very hard-fought match right from kick-off. He also specified that it won’t be pleasant for him not being able to be on the bench (given the disqualification received against the Rossoneri), but that his collaborator will be ready. Furthermore, he was keen to joke since he specified that from above he will have the opportunity to see in the best way the race.Now let’s move on to the ballots in the middle of the field.

The ballots — “By features Walace is irreplaceable. Fortunately, we have two intelligent players like Arslan and Lovric who will know how to adapt”. 3 between Samardzic, Lovric and Arslan. The conference ends here. Now it’s up to the coach to find a square. In the meantime, don’t miss the probable formations in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match. Here are the possible choices of Thiago Motta and Sottil << See also US, the first case to the Supreme Court that could undermine the right to abortion

April 1st – 1.46pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

