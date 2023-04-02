The championship match between Motta’s Bologna and Sottil’s Udinese ended a few minutes ago. Here is the top and the flop of the day

It’s been a few minutes ended the twenty-eighth day championship with the match between Thiago Motta’s Bologna and Andrea Sottil’s Udinese. A game that harbored many unknowns on the eve and these have been confirmed since the official formations. A Udinese that showed up without Isaac Success, Nehuen Perez, Walace and Rodrigo Becao, but who in any case gave everything and put a good Bologna in difficulty. In the end Thiago Motta’s team prevailed, also due to the various Juventus defections. Let’s check the top and the flop of this far from positive meeting for the Friuli team.

The top is without a shadow of a doubt the only player who has tried and partially succeeded in putting this Bologna in difficulty: Lazar Samardzic. After today it is impossible to put him on the bench again. Yet another test of great courage despite the fact that the opponent has proved superior since the first minutes. Udinese tried in every possible way to get back into the match and if they succeeded, even partially, it is mainly due to the play of the Serbian boy originally from Berlin. From the top, however, you have to go to the flop. We are not only talking about a disappointment after this match, but about a footballer who has shown far too little to date with the shirt of the club managed by the Pozzos. That’s who we’re talking about. See also Zelensky appeared in Davos and called on the West to provide further weapons | World Economic Forum | Minister of the Interior | Russia-Ukraine war

The flop of the day — Florian Thauvin. We can also call it: the ghost of Dall’Ara. From the first minutes he disappears and we’re not even sure he actually took the field. Every so often he makes some appearances if there is a set piece to be kicked, but overall very little stuff. Let’s hope Florian can return to the brilliant player admired with the Marseille shirt, but to date we are only talking about his stunt double. By quickly changing the subject, you don’t lose all the marks assigned. Here are the report cards of Bologna and Udinese <<

April 2 – 14:22

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

