Bolognese Apennines, journey to the hamlet of Monzuno overwhelmed by the landslide: “Everything has come away, it looks like a lunar planet”





Three and a half kilometers of mud and an entirely abandoned town. It’s what’s left of I gofraction of Monzunoon theBologna Apennines, overwhelmed by one of the violent landslides that the heavy rain is causing in the Emilia hinterland. Two days ago its inhabitants were awakened just before dawn by the landslide of a part of the hill behind the town. Meters of earth and remains of trees have poured all over the main road and on the ground floors of the houses. There are 240 displaced people who are now living with relatives and friends or in the shelter set up in the sports field. Every evening, at 18, the mayor of Monzuno Bruno Pasquini he organizes a meeting in the gym to update them on the situation: “Everything has gone away – he says – what remains is no longer Vado. He seems to be on a lunar planet ”.

A blocked country – Vado has been transformed into an open-air construction site where digging is done to clear the road, which is an important link between the town and the whole area. For two days the volunteers of the Civil protection they are using the excavators and the huge industrial vehicles made available by the nearby quarry. They go back and forth without stopping, loading mud and sand that they accumulate by the roadside. In the clearings there are still several overturned cars, many guard rails and road signs have been torn down. The entrance to the town is blocked by the barriers and by the cars of the Local Police and the Carabinieri. “First aid was to load 130 evacuated people, five at a time, onto the helicopter of theAir Force. From the clearing of the quarry we transported them to safety – says Pasquini -. The landslide had surrounded a part of the country. To speed up the rescues we had to get on the vehicles of the fire brigade and the quarry. The fear was great because the landslide continued to be active”. The debris also blocks the only access to a large chemical products factory where eighty people work and which has suspended production and shipments since the day of the landslide. This is not only due to the landslide: “For years the work to create other connecting roads has stopped – explains the mayor -. Today, having another escape route would have been fundamental for the life of the village and of our entire mountain, which becomes more and more fragile every day. And this is the result”.

“In twenty minutes I lost everything” – Only in the territory of Monzuno there are almost thirty landslides reported. The damage cannot be quantified at the moment. Even in the parts of the country less affected by the landslide, residents shovel for hours to free the courtyard and the entrance door from the sand. But there are those who have been hit harder. Marco Calzolari he is 59 years old and has been Vado’s blacksmith for thirty years. The boulders and earth from the landslide invested his workshop, reducing it to rubble. “I have nothing left – he says -. In twenty minutes this catastrophe took everything from me. I’ve always lived here and I’ve never seen anything like this.” And he asks that neither he nor his fellow villagers be left alone: ​​“It is important that the institutions remain close to us to help us rebuild. At 59, where can I go?”.