A Brazil split in two votes today to choose the next president. Jair Bolsonaro, head of the populist ultra-right and president in office, was forced to chase after being overwhelmed by Covid and a bad management of the health emergency that oscillated between denial and superficiality, while the pandemic killed 700 thousand Brazilians and hit economic activities heavily: the latest polls on the eve of the eve assign him at least five percentage points of disadvantage over the leader of the left, Lula da Silva, president from 2003 to 2011, jailed on charges of corruption in the Petrobras scandal and then reborn afterwards having been cleared of all charges.

Duel to the last vote

But already in the first round the polls had underestimated the consensus of Bolsonaro and also for this reason the right, after having rejoiced at having managed to bring Lula to the ballot, is now hoping for a great comeback victory. “The Brazilian economy is about to take off, now we have one of the best economies in the world,” said Bolsonaro, with great conviction and as much optimism, in the latest face to face on live TV. “The Brazilians will be able to choose between democracy and fascism, between democracy and barbarism,” Lula retorted.

The two are divided on everything (like the electorate that supports them) and during the election campaign, the clash was ideological, personalized, at times violent. Little has been discussed about the environment and the Amazon, very little has been talked about foreign policy: Bolsonaro (67 years old) attacked the US and Europe for the sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and also for this Washington has made it clear to focus on the experience of Lula (77 years). But neither was there any in-depth discussion of the de-industrialization of the Brazilian economy, tax administration reforms, or the urgent need to invest in infrastructure and education.

Difficult task

Whoever prevails and governs Brazil for the next four years will have the difficult task of recomposing the social fractures left by the pandemic, in a country where at least 30 million people suffer from hunger and a third of jobs are precarious and underpaid. .

But the next president will face a packed economy, despite reassurances from the right. The boom in raw materials at the beginning of the century had made Brazil the symbol of emerging markets, the B of the BRICS, guaranteeing it a place among the great global powers. Then a collapse began in 2014, from which the country has not yet recovered: in the decade that ended in 2021, GDP grew on average by only 0.15% per year. The International Monetary Fund estimates that GDP, after the 4.2 and 2.8% increases recorded in the last two years, “will struggle to reach an increase of 1% in 2023”.