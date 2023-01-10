Listen to the audio version of the article

The former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was admitted to a hospital in Florida (USA) for severe abdominal pain. The hospitalization comes after about 1,500 supporters have marched on Brasilia, the country’s capital, storming Congress, the Supreme Court and other presidential seats, in what is considered to be the country’s worst attack on democracy since the 1980s. The Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, has identified ten states in the country suspected people that he has economic ties to the organizers of Sunday’s attempted coup in Brasilia and said that arrest warrants had already been issued.

Bolsonaro had flown to the US before the end of his mandate, using the visa granted to heads of state, diplomatic personnel and other government officials. Now his stay in the US is pending the renewal of the authorization: State Department spokesman Ned Price stressed that a person admitted with a visa for “foreign officials” must leave the country in 30 days or apply for an exchange of his status. Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, has denied that Bolsonaro has applied for Italian citizenship, denying a rumor that has been circulating in recent days.

Pro-Lula demonstrations in the country

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people have invaded the streets and squares of major Brazilian cities to demonstrate in favor of democracy, in response to storm Congress by Bolsonaro supporters. The turnout at the demonstration in San Paolo was “impressive”, reports the British broadcaster BBC. Part of Avenida Paulista, the country’s most famous avenue, was blocked to traffic as crowds sang and danced for justice. Many protesters were dressed in red, the colors of Lula’s Workers’ Party; others waved signs that read “No amnesty for coup plotters” and still others sang “prison for Bolsonaro” in chorus.

«I do not agree with what happened to Brasilia: it was a nightmare. I disagree with those who believe that with democracy you can use your power to destroy democracy, ”Gabriel, who provided only his first name, told the BBC. “I want to show the world and our country that even though there are thousands of people who believe that the elections were not valid, here in Brazil we have a huge number of people who believe they can trust our government and our democracy.” , he added.

“Polarization is a big problem: everyone has their own ideas and I don’t think there is much dialogue between the two sides,” commented another protester, Marina Rodrigues Carmona. Yesterday morning, police began dismantling a camp of Bolsonaro supporters in Brasília, one of many that have been set up outside army barracks across the country following the presidential election. Yesterday evening the Brazilian Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino, announced that so far “about 1,500” people have been arrested in the assault on the buildings of power that took place on Sunday in Brasilia by Bolsonaro’s supporters.