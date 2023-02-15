He will return to Brazil in March to lead the opposition and defend himself against charges that he incited protesters who stormed government buildings a month ago. Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro told the Wall Street Journal in his first interview since he left the country for Florida after his electoral defeat against Lula. “The right-wing movement is not dead and will live on,” he said.

The former Brazilian president has explained that he will work with his supporters in Congress and in state governments to promote pro-business and anti-abortion policies, gun control and to fight against all those policies that he believes are contrary to family values. Bolsonaro, who has not admitted defeat, seemed to moderate his criticism of the election result. “Losing is part of the electoral process – he said – I’m not saying there was fraud, but the electoral process was biased”.

Brazilian prosecutors have accused the former president of inciting January riots, calling into question the results of the polls. The ‘people’s captain’, who was in Florida when the riots occurred, said he was innocent and no wrongdoing, welcoming an investigation into January’s events. “I wasn’t even there, and they want to blame me!” he remarked. Bolsonaro said he was appalled by the violence, which he condemned in a Twitter post at the time, but believes there has not been an attempt to overthrow the new government. “Coup d’état? What coup d’état? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bombs?”, he wondered.

Now he can’t wait to go home, even if he recognizes that there are legal risks. “A jail order can come out of nowhere,” she said. As for the future, he confessed that he is still undecided about running again for the presidency of Brazil, admitting that the job has been “much more difficult” than he imagined.