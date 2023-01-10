KISSIMMEE – Security checks at the hospital entrance AdventHealth Of Celebration they are quite relaxed. Nobody stops you, when you enter the first floor, you turn towards the corridor on the right, and you arrive inside the emergency room where the former Brazilian president was hospitalized on Sunday evening Jair Bolsonarofor abdominal pain. The administration does not confirm that he is here, but if you try to go up to the rooms on the second floor, an agent immediately materializes and rather firmly escorts you to the door.