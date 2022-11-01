[Overseas Network]It has been a day since the results of Brazil’s presidential election were announced, but the current Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election, has remained silent so far, and the outside world is worried that he may refuse to accept the election results.

Bolsonaro will address the nation on November 1, Claudio Cajado, leader of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, said earlier, according to Reuters. Brazilian Communications Minister Fabio Faria told Reuters earlier that Bolsonaro delayed his speech because he had to rush back to his official residence on the evening of October 31 to prepare his speech.

Brazil’s “Economic Daily” said that Bolsonaro may announce the recognition of the election results in a written statement. However, it remains unclear whether Bolsonaro will concede defeat. Traditionally, losing candidates call their winning opponents to congratulate and concede defeat. But Bolsonaro didn’t do that. He has made baseless allegations against the voting system more than once.

Pro-Bosonaro truckers, on the other hand, blocked roads in 20 states with their trucks the day after the election results were announced. Video footage showed some truck drivers setting up roadblocks calling for a military coup to prevent former President Lula from becoming president again. Protests have spread to the states of Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, Parana, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias and Bahia.

In Brasilia, the police blocked the main traffic road leading to the central government square after reports that Bolsonaro supporters planned to occupy the square in front of the high court.

Bolsonaro’s supporters believe the high court made a declaration in Lula’s favor. The Brazilian High Electoral Court announced the results of the second round of the presidential election on the evening of October 30. The left-wing Labor Party candidate Lula defeated the far-right Liberal Party candidate and current President Bolsonaro to be elected as the new Brazilian President.

According to official statistics, Lula won 50.9 percent of the vote, compared with 49.1 percent for Bolsonaro. Lula will formally assume the presidency of Brazil on January 1, 2023, for a four-year term.