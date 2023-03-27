This time it seems to be true. After almost three months of staying in the United States and numerous enigmatic comings and goings, Jair Bolsonarothe former Brazilian president, but also a former military man and a former gold prospector, will land at Brasilia, the capital, on March 30, when it was expected that Ignatius Lula da Silvathe current head of state of the Brazilwas supposed to be on an official visit in Chinesebut, at the last moment, due to a bronchopneumonia bacterialthe highly anticipated journey and meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping would be postponed to May.

The permanence of Lula in Brazilprobably, will frustrate the plans of Bolsonaro e Valdemar da Costa Netothe president of the “Partido Liberal” (Pl), the former captain’s party, who counted on the absence of Lula a Brasilia, for a return of the former head of state in style. If there are no further unforeseen events, Net Coast confirmed the return of Bolsonaro and will organize a warm and packed welcome to the former president who, this time, will fly in economy class and not as happened on December 29, when he used the presidential plane, to escape from Brazilwhere the presidential deliveries should have been democratically handed over on January 1 a Lulathe winner, albeit narrowly, al ballot presidential held in November.

Bolsonaro will come to Brasilia Thursday 30 March at 7:30: “We are waiting for you, Captainso that together we can fight for a Brazil fairer and freer,” he said Valdemar in a statement published on the party’s social networks. Bolsonaro he has various judicial investigations weighing on his head, but the decision to return to Brazil shows that there could be hidden agreements with his opponents, for which the former president – no longer enjoying political immunity – will probably not be arrested. but will be eligible for future political positions. The escape of Bolsonaro in United States was due not only to the fear of being arrested in Brazilbut also hoping to see a collapse of the brazilian democracy, especially after the motions bolsonaristi of January 8 a Brasiliawhere thousands of demonstrators have attempted to pave the way for a coupwrecked thanks to the sagacity and cold blood of the president Lulawho refused to declare the “Guarantee of law and order” that would have allowed “democratically” the use of Armed forces to restore order. Perhaps, the sudden return of Bolsonaro at home he could have contributed not a little to the renunciation of Lulasuffering from pneumonia, to leave in the next few days the Brazil.

The country continues to be extremely polarised. The government Lularemains at the mercy of political logic in the broad party coalition which allow the government to “surf” in a parliament and a senate dominated by the right and by Bolsonarist forces. Despite Bolsonaro may remain ineligible, the Pl has a plan to use the image of the former president and the “first lady”, Michelle Bolsonaro: the party’s goal is to triple the number of town halls won at the end of next year’s municipal elections, from the current 343 to at least a thousand. The municipal elections of 2024 will be of extreme importance and will have the flavor of a real political and presidential suffrage, in which the Workers’ PartyLula’s Pt, will face again, with no holds barred, the Bolsonarist political forces.

Valdemar wants that Bolsonaro e Michelle start traveling in the first half of the year to gather support and strengthen the party’s nominations for future suffrage. The Pl has already commissioned a survey, to adjust the speech which the president should keep on his travels in Brazil. Bolsonaro e Michelle they will have to make appearances and participate in events with large audiences, to update the image of the former captain, as the supreme leader of the Brazilian right, capable of transforming allies into competitive candidates. L’ex first lady – increasingly pressed by her supporters, to stand as a candidate in the 2026 presidential election, she will have to reproduce the model which she assumed in her spouse’s presidential campaign in 2022, when she was given the daunting task of attempting to reverse the appeal of the female public towards her husband chauvinist.

The return home of Bolsonaro should have taken place not only in conjunction with the trip of Lula in Chinese, but also coinciding with the controversies that recently hit the Brazilian presidentdue to his comments questioning the authenticity of the death threats he allegedly made the Pcc – the powerful Brazilian mafia-type criminal organization – to the judge Sergio Morothe former head of the judicial investigation Lava Jatowhich he condemned unjustly Lula for corruption. Partial judgments giudice were totally canceled by Supreme Federal Court in 2021, after the president spent 580 days in prison a Curitiba. Judge’s sentences Moro – considered unjust and partial even byHim – not only prevented Lula to run for the presidential election in 2018, but they allowed the former captain Bolsonaro and more than 8 thousand military to go to power, together with Morowho became minister of Justice in Brazil.