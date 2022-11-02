Jair Bolsonaro surrenders to the result of the electoral ballot. The outgoing President of Brazil, defeated on Sunday by leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said, speaking to Supreme Court judges: “It’s over.”

Just a few hours earlier, when he appeared in front of the camera, Bolsonaro had conceded the victory to Lula. But soon after, the Guardian writes, he went to the Supreme Court where he met with seven judges, including Edson Fachin, who later spoke to reporters. «The President used the verb ‘to finish’ in the past tense. He said, “it’s over”. So we have to look ahead, ”the judge said.