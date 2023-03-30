Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro returned to Brazil on Friday morning, for the first time since the January 8 assault on institutions in the capital Brasilia by thousands of his supporters. Bolsonaro, who lost the ballot for the presidential election on October 30, 2022 against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, left for Florida on December 30 and has not returned to Brazil since.

The former far-right president continues to have a strong following in Brazil, and his return may help to increase tension in a political situation that continues to be highly polarised. Bolsonaro in Brazil is also the subject of twenty different investigations, 6 of which are criminal: most concern the conditioning of the electoral process, which the former president questioned throughout the electoral campaign, denouncing beforehand fraud that would have disadvantaged him, without never bring any proof.

Other investigations concern his involvement in and support for the assault on institutions on January 8, when his supporters tried to provoke a coup d’état by calling for the intervention of the army. But Bolsonaro is also under investigation for having caused a humanitarian crisis for the indigenous Yanomami populations in the Amazon and for attempting to bring jewels worth 3 million euros received in Saudi Arabia in 2019 from the local government to Brazil. An assistant of him was blocked in 2021 by the customs authorities with the jewels never declared: according to some experts, this is the most legally dangerous case.

All investigations appear to be in an early stage (Bolsonaro lost his immunity in January, being out of political office for the first time since 1989) and an immediate arrest is considered unlikely. Bolsonaro had left Brazil two days before the end of his term as president and his failure to return for 89 days according to many was justified by fears of imprisonment. During that time he stayed in Kissimmee, Florida, met Donald Trump repeatedly and also attended a convention of supporters of the US Republican Party.

Bolsonaro’s arrival took place just before 7 local time in Brasilia (noon in Italy). The former president would have liked to return in style and had also thought of leaving the airport in an open car to greet his supporters. However, the Brazilian authorities have foreseen for security reasons that the former president leaves the airport by a side exit, avoiding any public demonstration. However, around a hundred supporters showed up at the airport, while around 150 military police officers are present to avoid incidents. Bolsonaro before embarking in Orlando was interviewed by CNN Brazil e he denied of wanting to be the leader of the opposition to Lula, as said in a previous interview with Wall Street Journal: «I will contribute my experience to the Liberal Party, at the moment I am a politician without an office, but I am not retired. You will talk a lot about me in the next local elections.’

Former president Jair Bolsonaro is checking in at Orlando International Airport, in Florida, in the USA, where he will board Gol flight 7601 this Wednesday, scheduled to arrive in Brasília at 7:10 am, non-stop. Bolsonaro traveled to the US on December 30 pic.twitter.com/jVeaOtYBoj — Jornal O Globo (@JornalOGlobo) March 29, 2023

The influence and political future of the former president remains to be verified, after the electoral defeat and the many limitations of his four years of presidency. However, his return could revive the right-wing opposition: the former president continues to have a strong base of supporters. In these first few months, Lula’s government has been experiencing some difficulties in obtaining results and approving some points of its programme, especially delays in parliamentary work, where the majority is very limited.

However, the investigations by the electoral tribunal into Bolsonaro’s conduct in the electoral campaign and unjustified attacks on the proper conduct of electoral operations could lead to him being barred from holding public office for eight years, and therefore not being able to stand as a candidate in the next presidential elections (2026). . The most advanced investigation is the one on abuse of office, which concerns an event last year in which the president summoned foreign ambassadors to express his doubts about Brazil’s electoral system.