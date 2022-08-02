Bomb scare at Taiwan’s Taoyuan International Airport. According to the agency Cnawhich cites the border police, security measures have been tightened and a special team has been sent to ensure the safety of the airport and flights after that in the morning, Taoyuan International Airport Corp., which manages the airport, is A letter with threats arrived in which it was reported the placement of three explosive devices, without any suspicious objects having been found so far.

The news comes in the midst of a crescendo of tension and a few hours after the possible arrival in Taiwan of the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, expected in the evening at the Songshan airport, used for civil and military purposes.

The president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has left Kuala Lumpur, after the meetings held today in Malaysia, the second stop of the 82-year-old democratic speaker ‘s Asian tour. The departure of Pelosi’s plane is reported by the FlightRadar24 website, quoted by the Reuters agency, and would have departed from Kuala Lumpur at 3.42 pm local time, although there is no confirmation of the presence on board of Pelosi and the delegation she leads.

The wait is now for the planned landing at Taipei’s Songshan airport, which according to rumors published today by the Taiwan Liberty Times, is scheduled for 22.20 local time (16.20 in Italy). Pelosi should stay at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in the capital of Taiwan, or the Marriott, and proceed with public activities tomorrow morning, before leaving the island on the afternoon of August 3.