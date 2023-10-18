Bomb alert in a Jewish school in Rome, children evacuated. The Community specifies: “Just an exercise”

An anonymous phone call to 112 reported a bomb threat at the Jewish school in Rome at Portico di Ottavia. The call came around 10 this morning.

The police immediately activated the procedure and the children were let out. The Jewish Community of Rome then clarified that what happened this morning at the Portico d’Ottavia school was an exercise.

The bomb threat was fictitious and the evacuation of the school had been previously agreed upon.

Police police officers and bomb disposal experts went to the scene.

The alarm, however, was made known by the Community itself with a note: “Today, the Jewish School of Rome was evacuated as a precaution following an anonymous call which required the intervention of the competent authorities. They were activated promptly all the already well-established evacuation procedures and established safety protocols”.

“With the support of the police, all students and school staff are now safe in a protected place. At the moment there are no alarm elements to report”, reads the note.

