Home » Bombard the US media!Biden held a “show” at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and also satirized Fox News by name-Looking at Oriental Weekly
World

Bombard the US media!Biden held a “show” at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and also satirized Fox News by name-Looking at Oriental Weekly

by admin
Bombard the US media!Biden held a “show” at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and also satirized Fox News by name-Looking at Oriental Weekly
  1. Bombard the US media!Biden held a “show” at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, and also satirized Fox News by name Outlook Oriental Weekly
  2. Washington social feast, Biden laughs and listens to the humorous joke “The French roared and refused to work until the age of 64, but an 80-year-old man in the United States asked him to work for another 4 years” RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Biden attended the annual dinner of the White House Correspondents Association to ridicule Fox News and called on Russia to acquit journalist Evan Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  4. Tickets are sold out, the White House will stage a “Tucao Biden Conference”? Outlook Oriental Weekly
  5. “An 80-year-old man in the United States begged to be given another 4 years of work” and received a sour and humorous response at the dinner of the Registration Association – International – Show you the world | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Britain is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics | British Prime Minister Johnson | Biden

You may also like

Arrested in Algeria Max Togni, the director of...

Pope meets Hungarian cultural figures: truth sets people...

overturned cars and broken trees – Corriere TV

Max Togni, director of the circus, arrested in...

Renault 5 2023, the city car of the...

Dillon Brooks fined | Sport

Washington social feast, Biden laughed and listened to...

The Faroe Islands qualified for the European Handball...

Accident in Viale Regione Siciliana, car swerves and...

Salvation moves away for the Brizz Nuoto, Acesi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy