Bombed civilian homes in Omdurman, Sudan – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The situation in Sudan it gets heavier and heavier with bombs and grenades raining down as well Omdurmana city on the west bank of the Nile a few kilometers from the capital Khartoum nerve center of clashes between the regular army and the paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to what was declared by some citizens to the Ap, several civilian buildings were hit by the bombings. In one of these a man was killed and another was injured.

The testimony of the victim’s parents: «He was our eldest son, he helped people in need and supported the defenseless and now we have lost him, he died in his bed», says the father of the man killed. According to the World Health Organization there are more than 400 victims of what began as firefights and are instead turning into a war involving almost the entire country. (LaPresse/Ap)