Bombino publishes “Ayo Nigla”, a new preview of his next album

This past Tuesday the Nigerien artist, Bombinohas published “Ayo Nigla” the new front of his next album entitled “Sahel”. Bombino has already confirmed that its release date will take place on September 15 and, to make the wait more enjoyable, he has accompanied the single with a video clip that demonstrates the disconnection with his characteristic guitar mastery betting on the acoustic vulnerability.

The theme of “Ayo Nigla” is undoubtedly the heartbreak; Bombino then a unrequited love that has been lost forever. The Nigerian explained that he was talking about: “A girl he loved too much and declared his passion, but this one was ignored. I lived with this love in solitude, in the depths of my soul”he continued. This is, in a few words, the second preview to enjoy what it can bring us “Sahel”the album that will serve as a follow-up to “Deran” (2018) -nominated in the Premios Grammy-. Bombino has worked hand in hand with David Wrench (Frank Ocean, Caribou, The xx) and his bandmates in a studio at Casablanca to which they traveled to spend ten days laying the foundations of the project.

“Sahel” is conceivable as the most personal work of the artist so far, quickly identifiable by the most diverse sound he has achieved after setting it as a goal to achieve. In “Sahel” we can see how he touches on issues about the situation of the tuareg -Berber people of nomadic tradition by the Sahara-, the pain of heartbreak o the follies of youth. Bombino assured that he wanted to “give a special focus on this album to the situation of the Tuareg”.