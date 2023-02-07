Home World Bonafede, the alias of Matteo Messina Denaro, remains in prison, “I acted like this because threatened”
Bonafede, the alias of Matteo Messina Denaro, remains in prison, "I acted like this because threatened"

Bonafede, the alias of Matteo Messina Denaro, remains in prison, “I acted like this because threatened”

The surveyor Andrea Bonafede remains in prison on charges of mafia association and procured non-compliance with an aggravated sentence, who lent his identity to the boss Matteo Messina Denaro and bought the house on his behalf where…

