by blogsicilia.it – ​​20 minutes ago

The surveyor Andrea Bonafede remains in prison on charges of mafia association and procured non-compliance with an aggravated sentence, who lent his identity to the boss Matteo Messina Denaro and bought the house on his behalf where…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Bonafede, Matteo Messina Denaro’s alias, remains in prison, “I acted like this because threatened” appeared 20 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».