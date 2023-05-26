Home » Bonnie “Prince” Billy announces album with single “Bananas”
Bonnie “Prince” Billy announces album with single “Bananas”

The American Bonnie “Prince” Billy has released the news that he will release a new album of twelve songs for this summer. The album will be titled “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” that will see the light next August 11th. In addition, the singer-songwriter has shown the first preview of the “Bananas” project, a blue ballad of devotion, crossed with mystery and mischief.

In the words of the artist, the album is made to be listened to alone in a room. “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” it is presented to us with simplicity and is sung with joy and happiness in time. The disc has been recorded in Louisville and several interpreters have participated in its formation such as: Sara Louise Callaway to the violin, Kendall Carter to the keys, Elisabeth Fuchsia to the viola and the violin, Dave Howard to the mandolin, Drew Miller to the saxophone and Dane Waters collaborating on vocals.

That there are so many artists and music educators in the band makes “the music flow and they can cover wide genres of music, from classical to Japanese acid folk.” But we will have to wait for the release of the album to see if all this mixture of sounds is real or simply Oldham tries to mislead us by throwing references to what the line of the album will be. “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” has allowed Bonnie let off steam and get carried away by their feelings again and, he suggests to all of us that we do the same while we can.

