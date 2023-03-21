Home World Bono and The Edge star in an acoustic Tiny Desk
The intimate concerts of the program Tiny Desk de NPR They have become an essential event for the most important artists of all genres. But the truth is that it has been a surprise to find one starring none other than Bono y The Edge of U2.

maybe star in this Tiny Desk acoustic was the next step after the tour to present Bono’s book and the publication of the quadruple album by U2, reinterpreting forty classics from their repertoire in an acoustic key. It’s barely twenty minutes, in which the singer and guitarist play four songs from their repertoire, although we miss Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

According to those responsible for the program, the members of U2 came directly from Ireland to the United States to prepare this program, for which they have been rehearsing for five days in the vocalist’s apartment in New York.

In this Tiny Desk run by Joshua Bryant, the vocalist and the guitarist of U2 interpret a total of four songs by the Irish band, sprinkled with comments and jokes. The songs in question are “Beautiful Day”, “In A Little While”, “Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” – a song dedicated to Michael Hutchencelate lead singer of the Australian band INXS– and “Walk On”, which they dedicate to the people of Ukraine.

To interpret the songs, they count the nine voices of the Duke Ellington School Of The Arts Choirdirected by Patrick Lundy.

