Bonucci out of squad Juve, new social response… with Djokovic TuttosportThose four redundancies “settled” in one day: Bonucci & co., who pays for the Juve hard line La Gazzetta dello SportBONUCCI, JUVE OPENS THE NEW COURSE, THE REASONS FOR THE EXCLUSION All JuveBonucci, because Juventus may or may not go on the transfer market TuttosportJuventus, Bonucci kicked out: now who will take his place? Solutions ALL WEB marketSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook