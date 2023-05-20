Home » Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists and environmentalists interrupts the meeting – Corriere della Sera
World

Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists and environmentalists interrupts the meeting – Corriere della Sera

by admin
Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists and environmentalists interrupts the meeting – Corriere della Sera
  1. Book Fair, Minister Roccella contested: blitz of feminists and environmentalists interrupts the meeting Corriere della Sera
  2. Minister Roccella challenged at the Book Fair: “Hands off the bodies and the Earth” Daily fact
  3. Turin Book Fair, contested Roccella. Montaruli (FdI) lashes out at Laigioia, the director: “She is the most violent” the Republic
  4. Lagioia and tensions at the Salone: ​​”Verbally attacked by Montaruli, in a democracy protests are legal… The print
  5. Roccella contested at the Book Fair: 29 complaints. Director Lagioia asks for a comparison, the deputy… Daily fact
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  Singapore's economy grows by 7.2% in 2021

You may also like

Sudan, seven-day ceasefire agreed: it will start on...

Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: Giroud overflowing, hat-trick

Serie A Verona defeated by Atalanta, Darko Lazović...

Ana Nikolić did not appear at the Ace...

Li Hui, Special Representative of the Chinese Government...

Palermo, here is the shock PHOTO from the...

The most unpredictable vote of the last 10...

American basketball player Elijah Williams captured in Montenegro...

Hooligan hit Milan Borjan | Sport

Russia claims Bahmut, Ukraine denies loss

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy